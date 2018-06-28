Open Thread: A Sing Along!

All You Fascists

Billy Bragg, Wilco

I'm gonna tell all you fascists, you may be surprised

People all over this world are getting organized

You're bound to lose

You fascists are bound to lose

All you fascists are bound to lose

You fascists are bound to lose

You fascists are bound to lose

You're bound to lose, you fascists

Are bound to lose

Race hatred cannot stop us, this one thing I know

Poll tax and Jim Crow and greed have got to go

You're bound to lose

You fascists are bound to lose

People of every color marching side by side

Marching across these fields where a million fascists died

You're bound to lose

You fascists are bound to lose

I'm going into this battle, take my union gun

Gonna end this world of slavery before this war is won

You're bound to lose

You fascists are bound to lose

Songwriters: Billy Bragg / Woody Guthrie

All You Fascists lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC