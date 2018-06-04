Remember When Trump Said He Could Shoot Someone On Fifth Avenue And Not Lose Voters?

Rudy Giuliani may be even more nuts than Donald Trump. Ok, maybe not, but he is working overtime to try to prove just how much he has lost his mental faculties and he is working 7 days a week to make it happen.

What is the latest Rudyoopsie? Yesterday, during an interview with the Huffington Post, Rudy said:

"If he shot James Comey, he'd be impeached the next day. Impeach him, and then you can do whatever you want to do to him."

But what if he isn't impeached? He said:

"I don't know how you can indict while he's in office. No matter what it is."

So hold up. Wait. Is Rudy actually insinuating that Trump can literally take a gun and intentionally shoot the former FBI Director and only face legal charges if he is impeached? If he is not impeached, he flat out gets away with murder??? The mind reels. This is not democracy. This is not how our country was designed to operate under the Constitution.

This statement of Rudy's reminded me of a comment Donald Trump made way back in January 2016 where he said he could shoot someone on 5th avenue and not lose voters and we were all shocked because, of course, he would lose voters. But then, the Republican laughed it off and Trump continued his tyrannical and terrifying goosestep towards the White House, culminating in one of the most treasonous and anti-American election wins* (probably stolen, though) in the history of our country.

So now, the reactions to Rudy. They are not really there. People aren't flinching. The degradation of norms is working. People are immune to the shock value. This "trial balloon" to see how far Trump can go is showing how little people actually care.

I genuinely do not know if Republicans would care if Trump shot James Comey. Would they just label him a traitor and say he provoked Trump and therefore it was justified because Trump is the head of the country and therefore is the highest law enforcement officer?

↓ Story continues below ↓

The sad thing is - I suspect they would goosestep in line, outstretch their right arms high and scream "Heil Fuhrer Trump" in unison while wearing their crisp brown shirts.