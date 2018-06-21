Sam Bee Slams 'White Lady Who Wants To Speak To A Manager' Kirstjen Neilsen

It was the charming blonde white-lady smile that caused Samantha Bee to note that 'Kjristjen Njeiljsen' is 'fjill of shijt."

SAMANTHA BEE: If, like most people, you’ve been feeling a little uncomfortable with our Pre-K prisons, good news, the president fixed it with the next worst thing. Yay! No more baby internment camps, just regular internment camps. That’s what we call a win in 2018. To be clear, I am happy that at least these kids are theoretically going to stay with their parents, but Mommy & Me jails are not a solution, they’re not new, and they’re also not legal.

She also took an opportunity to reference the recent, ahem, "controversy" regarding her show:

“Not ‘cages,’ I mean ‘chain-link compassion walls,'” Bee said. “Who knew conservatives were so sensitive about the c-word. I should make a note of that.”

Finally, Bee's side-by-side comparison of Nielsen to various movie villainesses is priceless and also sad. This is the head of "Homeland Security," folks. Sad!