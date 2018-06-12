Trump Leaves 28,000 Troops Hanging In South Korea

If only the Pentagon could replace the Korean Peninsula with "something terrific."

That seems to be Trump's order coming out of the North Korean summit. Also, "Gimme my Peace Prize, Bitches!"

CNN Pentagon reporter Barbara Starr is as confused as anyone at the Pentagon, and you can tell it's leaving her a little shaken.

BARBARA STARR: Here at the Pentagon, what they’re telling us is, they will be in line with as soon as they figure out what, exactly, he’s talking about. He gave very broad language. So let’s step back a minute. There are, on a steady state, about 28,000 U.S. troops in South Korea. But they are there solely for the defense of South Korea. And these training exercises — the president calls them ‘war games’ — are for the defense of South Korea. “So what the Pentagon has to figure out is, what does the president really want to happen?

Does he want an immediate, total cessation, no more training exercises? What will those 28,000 troops in South Korea do now?

Being Commander in Chief is serious business. You can't just float possibilities off the top of your comb-over. And what South Korea has done FOR US is given us a place to keep our troops trained and ready. By promising the North Korean dictator "whatever," Trump is failing the troops in South Korea.

We need to get rid of this president and the party who enables him, at the ballot box, as soon as we can.