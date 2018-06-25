Trump Starts The Week By Attacking Red Hen Restaurant On Twitter
Here's what Trump tweeted from his golden throne this morning:
But we know anything he accuses anyone else of is really something he's guilty of, so:
Unsafe seafood. Insufficiently refrigerated meats. Rusty shelving. Cooks without hairnets.
Reports show Florida health inspectors cited President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort with 15 violations in late January, days before the U.S. leader hosted Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for a diplomatic visit.
Still, the state inspectors allowed the luxury resort's main restaurant and beach club grill to remain open as staff scrambled to make several immediate corrections.
Among the "high priority" problems described as "potentially hazardous" were faulty fridges with meats stored well above the required 41 degrees Fahrenheit. For example, in the restaurant's walk-in cooler, the duck and beef were measured at 50 degrees, while a ham was at 57 degrees.
Other issues included smoked salmon being served without undergoing "proper parasite destruction" and a hand washing sink for employees with water that was not hot enough.
Oh, how interesting!
Trumpers started to call and harass a Red Hen restaurant in NJ that has nothing to do with the one in Virginia -- but they, they've never been known for reading past the headline.
