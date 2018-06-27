Psycho Protester Arrested At Red Hen For Throwing Chicken Feces At Restuarant

A West Virginia Trump supporter was arrested at the Red Hen for yelling "Make America Great Again" and throwing chicken feces at the restaurant that refused to serve Sarah Huckabee Sanders a meal.

Reginald Scott See, 51, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, was arrested and charged with littering and disorderly conduct after throwing chicken feces toward the Red Hen Tuesday afternoon.

More people have started showing up to the #RedHen and ABC reports a man was arrested for throwing "chicken s**t" at the restaurant pic.twitter.com/XQ2XI95ExV — ABC 13 News - WSET (@ABC13News) June 26, 2018

"Civility," is only a term deemed appropriate for the left by the beltway media and conservatives.

I'm sure if Reginald asked, Trump might pay his legal fees.

As usual the psycho religious right of this country showed up to attack the gays with signs saying:

'Homos are full of demons' and 'Unless they repent Let God Burn Them (LGBT) 2 Peter 2:6'

The Red Hen has been shut down every since Stephanie Wilkinson took a moral stand and asked Sanders to leave her establishment.

Republicans seem to only support free speech when they are hurling racist and homophobic statements around like candy.

Back in 2012, Chris McMurray had just opened his bakery, Crumb and Get It and he refused to host an event for VP Joe Biden, citing political differences with him for his refusal.

Was he shunned by the media and called uncivil? No, he was celebrated by Fox News, Drudge, and many other conservative outlets at the time.

Right-wing talker Chris Plante on WMAL interviewed the now-famous baker and praised him for his actions.

McMurray claimed President Obama's statement "you didn't build that"incited him to act this way. Of course, wingnuts took Obama's words out of context with the help of Karl Rove's group that Romney used to attack Obama.

Apparently, that's so much worse than the Trump administration's actions of separating families, locking up children in cages and taking babies away from their mothers.