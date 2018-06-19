Whoa! Elijah Cummings Shouts At GOP Colleagues Over Migrant Children

More like this, please. Rep. Elijah Cummings at the House Oversight Committee, in front of the Inspector General. He went after Republicans on the committee very specifically for both their need to continue to prosecute Hillary Clinton without evidence, and their cowardice at not standing up to Donald Trump when it comes to migrant family separation.

Partial transcript:

REP ELIJAH CUMMINGS: At this point I think it’s crystal clear that the only answer Republicans will accept is that Hillary Clinton must be guilty. They will keep going on and going until they get that answer. Even if the facts will never support it. And even if multiple independent reviews come to exactly the opposite conclusion.

Republicans in Congress are only willing to use their ‘full arsenal of constitutional weapons’ to protect Hillary Clinton or protect Donald Trump. Neither the Oversight Committee nor the Judiciary Committee has issued a single subpoena to investigate President Donald Trump or any other topic related to his administration, including the key moral and ethical issue of today, which is the president’s new policy to separate children from their families.

Look, even if you believe people entered our country illegally, even if you believe they have no valid asylum claims in their own country, even if you believe immigration should be halted entirely, we all should be able to agree that in the United States of America, we will not intentionally separate children from their parents!

We will not do that! We are better than that! We are so much better! We should be able to agree that we will not keep kids in child internment camps indefinitely and hidden away from public view. What country is that? This is the United States of America.

Understand this: This was a policy invented, implemented, and executed by President Donald Trump.

I’m talking directly to my Republican colleagues. We need you to stand up to President Trump. We need you to join us in telling him that we reject this mean policy. We need you to tell him to abandon this policy. We need you to remind him that this is the United States of America and it is a great country. And we need you to stand up for those children.