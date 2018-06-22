Whoa! Stephanie Ruhle Rips Brian Kilmeade On-Air

After showing a montage contrasting Democrats (Congressman John Lewis saying he'll get arrested again for migrant children) to Republicans (First Lady Melania Trump's spokesman saying "it's just [an 'I don't care'] jacket" as well as Brian Kilmeade's utterly stupid and racist "kids in Idaho" comments, Stephanie Ruhle stepped out of the usual "collegiality" that is enforced between cable news networks, and in a low and steady voice, ripped Brian Kilmeade a new one. Good for her.

STEPHANIE RUHLE: That was a lot to take on, and I want to point something out to our colleagues over at "Fox and Friends."

I don't think there's anyone who is saying a life of a child in Idaho or Iowa means less than someone on the other side of the border. I think this is about humanity and the mistreatment of children.

And if you are so worried about how every American child is treated, think about the money that is being blown, spent, flushed down a toilet for this political theater.

If you want to address income inequality, take the tens of millions of dollars going to this self-created crisis, and put it toward income inequality. Put WI-FI in rural areas, workforce development programs, improving the education system.

This is noise and nonsense, and a crisis created by the president. So please, with your propaganda, that anyone is putting the life of a migrant child ahead of the life of an American child is simply nonsense. It's ignorant. It's stupid. It's wrong.