Brian Kilmeade Really Is The Stupidest Man On TV (And Spouting White Supremacy)
Why does Saturday Night Live portray Brian Kilmeade as a mind-bogglingly stupid person?
It's funny, because it's true.
The man is an IDIOT. But he is paid to sit on the Fox and Friends couch and spout BS like this to fill the time. Yes it's a slow news day because it's summer, it's Friday, and so far no Trump indictments have come down. So take it away, stupid one:
"You may disagree with [Trump's] policy, come up with your own policy."
So I took Brian's advice: I did come up with my own policy. Stop separating families and reunite those you have separated. Also, stop being a white supremacist and basing policies on the desires of your White Trash base. And finally, realize that Trump conned you with a promise of something-for-nothing -- An impossible wall that Mexico was gonna pay for. Wake up White People: Trump lied and conned you, the voters.
But wait, there's more. Brian continued to talk about his policy...
...and THEN the White supremacy set in:
“Like it or not, these are not our kids,” Kilmeade said. “Show them compassion, but it’s not like he’s doing this to the people of Idaho or Texas. These are people from another country.”
Oh. My. God. At least Twitter is as outraged as I am:
Fox News is the network of White supremacy. That is all.
