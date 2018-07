In Russia, waving a Gay Pride Rainbow Flag gets you arrested.

Wearing a World Cup Team Jersey? Not so much!

All it takes is a little coordination and teamwork to make a completely innocent (not) statement.

Take that, oppressors.

in russia, the act of displaying the LGBT flag in public can get you arrested. so these 6 activists from latin america resorted to creativity: wearing uniforms from their countries' football teams, they turned themselves into the flag and walked around moscow with pride. πŸ³οΈβ€πŸŒˆ pic.twitter.com/7Q2HgLemzh — gabi (@harleivy) July 8, 2018

In Russia it’s illegal to display the LGBT pride flag. So during the #WorldCup these 6 football fans have formed a hidden rainbow flag with their soccer jerseys, to protest Russia’s discriminatory laws in plain sight. #HiddenFlag βœŠπŸ³οΈβ€πŸŒˆ pic.twitter.com/I6uvYztGlR — Jason Ball (@jasonballau) July 9, 2018

Also, kudos to the betting site @PaddyPower, who donated to LGBT charities every time the Russian team (now eliminated) scored a goal.

Russia go out, but thanks to them it's a total of:



Β£170,000 donated to LGBT+ charities πŸ³οΈβ€πŸŒˆ #RainbowRussians pic.twitter.com/Qvd7g9zyYe — Paddy Power (@paddypower) July 7, 2018

Take that, Putin.