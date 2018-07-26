Betsy Devos' $40mil Yacht Set Adrift By Vandals

What? Didn't you know that the United States Education Secretary had a yacht worth $40 million? Well, yes she does. In fact, it's just one of 10 owned by her and her family, one of the richest on the planet.

Government by oligarchs, just like in Russia.

And yes, there will be much hemming and hawing that this type of "lawless behavior" just encourages more outrage from Fox News and the right wing noise machine that the radical left is out of control and strong measures will have to be taken, Yadda, yadda, yadda. But you know what? Fuck 'em and their $40mil yachts they rode in on.

Source: Toledo Blade

