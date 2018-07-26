Betsy Devos' $40mil Yacht Set Adrift By Vandals
What? Didn't you know that the United States Education Secretary had a yacht worth $40 million? Well, yes she does. In fact, it's just one of 10 owned by her and her family, one of the richest on the planet.
Government by oligarchs, just like in Russia.
And yes, there will be much hemming and hawing that this type of "lawless behavior" just encourages more outrage from Fox News and the right wing noise machine that the radical left is out of control and strong measures will have to be taken, Yadda, yadda, yadda. But you know what? Fuck 'em and their $40mil yachts they rode in on.
Source: Toledo Blade
HURON, Ohio — A boat owned by the family of U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos was vandalized over the weekend while moored at a Huron dock, according to the Huron Police Department.
The Seaquest was moored at the Huron Boat Basin, 330 Main St., according to a police report. The captain of the 163-foot yacht, worth a reported $40 million, called police at about 6 a.m. Sunday, telling them that he and the crew realized at sunrise that someone had untied Seaquest from the dock, setting it adrift.
The crew eventually got control of the yacht, but not before it struck the dock, causing an estimated $5,000 to $10,000 in damage from large scratches and scrapes, according to the police report.
