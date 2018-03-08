Thursday Twitter Roundup: Happy International Women's Day!
Happy International Women's Day!
On International Women's Day I would like to share this stunning and subversive portrait of @Malala by the brilliant @shahziasikander #Pakistaniwomen pic.twitter.com/qOX4LjuTDk
— Rafia Zakaria (@rafiazakaria) March 8, 2018
Betsy DeVos watch! These caught my eye:
Betsy DeVos arrived at Stoneman Douglas High School in a four-car motorcade with a police escort https://t.co/fW9oaAo9Xf
— VICE News (@vicenews) March 8, 2018
.@Aly_Sheehy FYI - Betsy DeVos uses FL school visits to expense long weekend trips (via Private Jet) to Vero Beach (Mansion) & West Palm (156ft Yacht at Rybovich Yard). Maybe you guys can get a pic of her having cocktails on deck https://t.co/N5MUbHU4XS #NeverAgain #DEVOSexposed pic.twitter.com/X9E9o5VoTa
— Hector Solon (@HectorSolon) March 8, 2018
HOLY MOLY Betsy DeVos' 156ft $40M Yacht *Seaquest* leaving West Palm Beach RIGHT NOW. Heading to the Bahamas for the weekend after ignoring those meddling kids at #Parkland Betsy? That's pretty bold. #DoYourJob cc @Aly_Sheehy @ValerieStrauss #NeverAgain #DEVOSexposed #TBATs pic.twitter.com/VSsDiC0s8l
— Hector Solon (@HectorSolon) March 8, 2018
I don't think Betsy gets to write off these weekend jaunts, but then, I'm remembering a different world where tax laws were actually enforced. So who the hell knows? Anyway, here are some more things I found interesting:
Waiting on the media to pick up on the terms “alleged children” and “paternity information” in the Stormy Daniels - @realDonaldTrump NDA... Did Donald impregnate Stormy? Did he ask her to have an abortion? pic.twitter.com/haf3EMPazB
— Notes from a Nasty🚺 (@NotesFromNasty) March 7, 2018
@WSJ scoop: U.S. asked China for a plan to reduce bilateral trade deficit by $100 billion -- Trump's tweet Wednesday was off by $99 billion. https://t.co/fA6FSidfYl via @WSJ with the greatest @bobdavis187
— Lingling Wei (@Lingling_Wei) March 8, 2018
Why is Trump tweeting about 3:30 PM meeting? Because @edhenry triggered him:
"President Trump was planning to go full steam ahead on those tariffs on aluminum and steel imports 3:30 PM Eastern Time, but we are JUST LEARNING this event now looks like it's NOT on the schedule." pic.twitter.com/uVAqcX1zJD
— Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) March 8, 2018
Royals host anti-porn seminar for players: https://t.co/UqNmKQVyLC pic.twitter.com/CfwwAfIhfi↓ Story continues below ↓
— Deadspin (@Deadspin) March 8, 2018
Guys, I kind of feel like if President Obama had paid hush money to a stripper just before his election and then she sued him, the GOP in Congress might have held a hearing about that. https://t.co/3FAxtOTVYp
— Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) March 7, 2018
NEW: This is what really happened during Trump’s infamous visit to Moscow in 2013 https://t.co/uMsrQgWL90 via @DavidCornDC pic.twitter.com/OS4XcxVu8w
— Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) March 8, 2018
In the northern Israel town of Alon HaGalil one recent afternoon, a clinical psychologist named Yotam Dagan was worrying about how the students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are going to react the next time the school holds a fire drill. https://t.co/C4tbYcK1vg
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 8, 2018
"Upper-income black people were even more likely to be denied loans ... This underscored yet again that African-Americans cannot escape economic discrimination simply by becoming wealthier" https://t.co/0TGuv4EpVm
— Jenée (@jdesmondharris) March 8, 2018
A fundamental truth about our politics right now:
"The areas of the country that continue to drive the largest share of the nation’s prosperity, amid the digital and information revolution, are the ones that did not support Trump for president."https://t.co/vILymPMVxD
— Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) March 8, 2018
Bernie Sanders endorses Rep. Dan Lipinski’s Dem primary opponent https://t.co/AIXkr2CUz3 pic.twitter.com/rpXMiqydia
— Talking Points Memo (@TPM) March 8, 2018
Crystal Ball: 26 House ratings changes in favor of Democrats https://t.co/m4zEbHFR4X pic.twitter.com/6l9ruJZtad
— Kyle Kondik (@kkondik) March 8, 2018
He's walking home from his dishwashing shift at Cracker Barrel. 2 police officers stop him for jaywalking. “All I’m trying to do is go home, man. I’m tired!”
he says. They Taser him, choke him, beat him on the skull. 1 officer has quit after an outcry https://t.co/aryd2011Ho pic.twitter.com/7CaWOaigUq
— David Beard (@dabeard) March 8, 2018
