Fox Cuts Away From Breaking News On Thai Cave Rescue To Obsess Over Hillary 2020 Run

While two of America's cable news networks were covering the rescue of boys trapped in a Thailand cave, Fox News took time out to complain that Hillary Clinton might run for president in 2020.

"Well, does Hillary Clinton think the third time could be a charm for 2020?" Fox & Friends host Pete Hegseth asked. "In an op-ed, New York Post columnist and former Obama voter Michael Goodwin thinks she is definitely up to something."

Former Clinton strategist Mark Penn suggested that speculation about Clinton running is "fake news."

"I think [Goodwin] took some emails that are professionally written and tried to blow it up into a 2020 run," Penn said. "I think Hillary may not be done with public service, she could make a great Supreme Court justice, she might even be a secretary of state again. I think she may be very interested in public service, but I don't think she's planning a secret run in 2020."

Hegseth, however, was not convinced that Clinton would sit out the 2020 race.

"But is it completely outside the realm of possibility that as 2020 approaches and no other clear front-runner emerges, that she could try to make the case, 'Hey, the third time really is the charm. Voters are ready for me now'?" Hegseth opined.

Penn pointed out that former Vice President Joe Biden has already emerged as a front-runner for Democrats in 2020.

"Clearly never too early to speculate, which we're doing this morning," Hegseth concluded.

In the meantime, both CNN and MSNBC were focused on breaking news that a soccer team trapped in a cave in Thailand were being rescued.