Rand Paul, Man Of The People, Lives Large

Y’all, just in case you might ever start feeling the least bit sorry for Rand Paul because his neighbor walked over to his house and beat the crap outta him, don’t.

He earned that beating.

Get a load of this.

Sen. Rand Paul has used political donations to spend more than $11,000 at restaurants in Italy and Malta and thousands more for European hotels and limousine services in connection with fundraising and other political events. Paul’s political leadership committee also spent $337 on apparel at a Men’s Wearhouse in Omaha, Nebraska, in September 2014, and $438 on apparel at a New York Allen Edmonds in February 2016. The figures were provided by two independent watchdog groups.

The articles itemizes some of the expenditures.

In the 2017-2018 election cycle, Paul’s committee has spent $11,043 at restaurants in Italy and Malta, $4,492 on a limousine service in Rome, and $1,904 at the St. George Lycabettus Hotel in Athens.

There’s also no pity for the poor suckers who gave him their hard earned money to push the libertarian viewpoint. Stealing money from fools is the libertarian viewpoint.