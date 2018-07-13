Stephen Colbert: 'The Capital Dome Became A Thunderdome'

Stephen Colbert was all out of bubblegum last night, so he kicked Republican ass instead. He called it the "Red Hot Congressional Strzok Fest 2018." Via The Daily Beast:

“Republicans see these texts as proof of a vast conspiracy within the FBI to stop Donald Trump from being elected president,” he continued. “And here’s how devious and how deep they went: In order to keep it a secret, they let him get elected president!”

From there, Colbert presented his official coverage of “Red Hot Congressional Strzok-Fest 2018.” He covered all the most heated moments from the testimony, including the probing questions from “South Carolina Congressman and Supercuts vampire, Trey Gowdy.” The host also parodied the moment when the hearing completely devolved into a shouting match between members of Congress, culminating with, “Point of order, fuck you, point of order, no fuck you!” He added, “This is the first time I’ve seen Congress as frustrated with Congress as we are.”

After showing Gowdy attempt to intimidate Strzok, Colbert said, “Wow, that was intense! It was like A Few Good Men but with even fewer good men.” But that was nothing compared to Strzok’s defiant comeback. “I was wondering why Gowdy was slumped so far down in his chair. Turns out it’s because he had his ass handed to him.”