Peter Strzok Flattens House GOP: Remembering Trump's Attacks On Gold Star Family

After being threatened by Chairman Goodlatte with contempt minutes into the House Judicial hearing, and after many unfounded accusations by Rep. Trey Gowdy, who tried to stop him answering his questions by using partisan theatrics, Peter Strzok let Gowdy have it with both barrels.

The embattled FBI agent explained that his hostility in text messages towards Trump's candidacy was fueled by Trump's despicable attacks against a Gold Star family [the Khans] during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Strzok said, "In terms of the texts that "we will stop it." You need to understand that that was written late at night, off-the-cuff and it was in response to a series of events that included then-candidate Trump insulting the immigrant family of a fallen war hero, and my presumption based on that horrible disgusting behavior that the American population would not elect someone demonstrating that behavior to be President of the United States."

Peter Strzok also attacked the multiple bias claims Rep. Gowdy and many Republicans have made and said there were multiple layers in place to never let that happen..

He continued, "They would not tolerate any improper behavior in me any more than I would tolerate in them. That is who we are as the FBI and the suggestion that I in some dark chamber somehow in the FBI would somehow cast aside all of these procedures, all of these safeguards and somehow be able to do this is astounding to me. It's simply couldn't happen. And the proposition that is going on, that it might occur anywhere in the FBI deeply corrodes what the FBI is in America society, the effectiveness of their mission and it is deeply destructive."

