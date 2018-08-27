Trump Pretends To 'End' NAFTA; Ali Velshi Asks For 'English To English' Translation

Whatever that stupid conference call with Mexico's president was supposed to accomplish, mark it hashtag Fail.

And CNBC reporter Ron Insana just calmly pointed that out as a matter of fact to his audience of business news addicts:

ALI VELSHI: [The phone call with Mexico provided] simultaneous translation from the Spanish to English for the Mexican president. Unfortunately, we didn't have a simultaneous translation for the English to the English because the president made not a whole lot of sense. That was a little hard to interpret.

RON INSANA: It's a point of understanding it the way president Nieto described it. That sounds like a framework agreement where details still have to be put in place.

VELSHI: It's not a replacement for NAFTA?

INSANA: No, Congress would have to sign that and Canada would have to sign it. The president can repeal and replace NAFTA, but it would take congressional approval. NAFTA is still in effect.

VELSHI: And the Mexican president referred to Canada about five times. This wasn't a deal with Canada. Trump wants to tax Canadian cars. There are no Canadian car companies.

INSANA: That's right. [US car makers] reimport their cars to the United States.