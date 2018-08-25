CBS News Ridiculed For BS Headline About Beto O'Rourke

CBS was panned for their headline yesterday, which sounded more like something Fox News would come up with than a reputable news organization.

The headline:

Beto O'Rourke says "nothing more American" than NFL players protesting the national anthem

Except that is not what he said or meant. Twitter let them know in no uncertain terms that this was wrong.

This is not what Beto O'Rourke said. It's what Ted Cruz said Beto O'Rourke said. If mainstream journalism had working norms for dealing with bad faith, the story would be that Cruz lied about Beto. Instead, CBS reprints Cruz's lie as though it were true. https://t.co/vOaewTPaBI — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) August 25, 2018

I watched the video. He never said that. This a complete lie. He was asked his position on NFL players taking a knee and answered that. (They take a knee to protest police injustice -- NOT THE ANTHEM!!!) https://t.co/FEh3kbfyUn — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) August 25, 2018

That’s not what they’re protesting, and it’s not what O’Rourke said they’re protesting. Can you help sort this out, @jdickerson? https://t.co/6PxokEAJc9 — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) August 25, 2018

So Beto's actual quote is

"I can think of nothing more American than to peacefully stand up, or take a knee, for your rights, anytime, anywhere, or any place."

Just FYI, since @CBSNews would rather push clickbait. https://t.co/t7tJ5BJYUT — Fiddler (@cFidd) August 25, 2018

CORRECTION: Beto O’Rourke says there’s “nothing more American” than NFL players protesting RACIAL INJUSTICE.



(Shame on you @CBSNews) https://t.co/NuUrW7Mitc — Ryan Knight 🌊 (@ProudResister) August 25, 2018

The actual story by Grace Segers seemed fine, but whoever inserted that headline needs some remedial journalism classes.

Here's some of what she wrote:

Rep. Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic candidate challenging Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, was featured in a viral video posted to Twitter on Tuesday giving an answer at a town hall defending NFL players who kneel during the national anthem before games. Since Tuesday, the video, published by progressive news aggregator NowThis News and credited to Nivien Saleh for the footage, has received over 180,000 retweets and over 380,000 in the days since it was posted.

"Non-violently, peacefully, while the eyes of this country are watching these games, they take a knee to bring our attention and our focus to this problem to ensure that we fix it," O'Rourke said, referring to players who protest police brutality against unarmed African-Americans, a trend started by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016. "I can think of nothing more American than to peacefully stand up, or take a knee, for your rights, anytime, anywhere, or any place," O'Rourke continued.

Beto O'Rourke has garnered widespread praise for his championing of this the most American of practices, the First Amendment rights of peaceful protest of injustice, guaranteed under the U.S. Constitution. Some high-profile people have noticed and applauded, including LeBron James and Ellen DeGeneres.

A Must Watch!!! 🙏🏾💪🏾💯‼️ Salute @BetoORourke for the candid thoughtful words! https://t.co/E1YrbqGciZ — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 23, 2018

And of course this asshole his opponent said something similar in his tweet about this, and CBS dutifully repeated the lie.