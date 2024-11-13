If Only Voters Paid Attention When Ben Stein Explained Tariffs

Google searches for the term “tariff” spiked after the election, as well as searches for “Trump’s tariff plan” — spiking more than 1650 per cent since the election. Searches for “who pays tariffs” have risen 350 per cent since the election.

See? They're not uninformed voters -- they just waited to become informed until the election was over. Kind of like people who buy a crappy used car and then start searching Consumer Reports! Via The Nightly:

The former president’s litany of campaign pledges include steep tariffs, tax cuts, deregulation and a push to withdraw from key global agreements. [...] The Republican candidate has plans to impose a blanket 10 to 20 per cent tariff across all imports into the US, as well as an extra tariff of 60 to 100 per cent on goods imported from China. The decision spooked economists and retailers, who warned the costs would be borne by consumers, not exporters. The National Retail Federation (NRF) warned the tariffs could cost American consumers between $US46 billion and $US78 billion on basic goods — or about $US2600 a year per family. Its analysis estimated the cost of individual consumer goods could rise by tens if not hundreds of dollars.

Other Google searches that soared after the election? "How to change my vote," "birth control" and "How to move to Europe."