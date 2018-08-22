PALATE CLEANSER: Watch Beto O'Rourke Explain Why NFL Players Are Not 'Un-American'

‘I can think of nothing more American.’ — Beto O'Rourke — the man taking on Ted Cruz — brilliantly explains why NFL players kneeling during the anthem is not disrespectful pic.twitter.com/bEqOAYpxEL

Here's a much-needed reminder that not everyone who runs for public office is doing it to cover the cost of their golf shorts. Watch Beto as he responds to a voter who is very concerned about about NFL players being disrespectful -- while treating the questioner with dignity.

I think Ted Cruz is in real trouble. Via The El Paso Times: