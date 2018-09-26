Ted, Ted, Sick In The Head

Per Politico: Ted Cruz was spotted on his phone on a flight back from DC looking at a photo of Beto O'Rourke.



via @playbookplus pic.twitter.com/Gx4NeBWUaB — andrew kaczynski🧐 (@KFILE) September 25, 2018

It think it makes Ted look more human. I mean, who among hasn’t looked longingly at the face of Beto O’Rourke?

This is in today’s NY Times Opinion piece that is a conversation between Gail Collins and Bret Stephens, a semi-Republican. It is the best description of Ted Cruz I have ever read.

Bret: Because he’s like a serpent covered in Vaseline. Because he treats the American people like two-bit suckers in 10-gallon hats. Because he sucks up to the guy who insulted his wife — by retweet, no less. Because of his phony piety and even phonier principles. Because I see him as the spiritual love child of the 1980s televangelist Jimmy Swaggart and Jack Nicholson’s character in “The Shining.” Because his ethics are purely situational. Because he makes Donald Trump look like a human being by comparison. Because “New York values.” Because his fellow politicians detest him, and that’s just among Republicans. Because he never got over being the smartest kid in eighth grade. Because he’s conniving enough to try to put one over you, but not perceptive enough to realize that you see right through him. Because he’s the type of man who would sell his family into slavery if that’s what it took to get elected. And that he would use said slavery as a sob story to get himself re-elected. Otherwise, you might say I’m his No. 1 fan.

Amen.

crossposted at juanitajean.com