C&L's Late Nite Music Club With R.E.M.

Like clockwork, Marigold Mussolini unleashed his usual slew of Sunday morning rage tweets today. In one of them, bitching about Mueller, he told us to "study McCarthy" and compared the Special Counsel for the Department of Justice to him.

Trump was mentor was Roy Cohn. Cohn served as McCarthy's chief counsel. Also though I am not defending McCarthy as he was a horrible person, he would be having a field day railing on Trump in office due to all the Russian associations that Mueller's team is finding.

Irony is not the moron in the White House's strong suit, is it? I mean, him telling anyone to study anything is hilarious as he probably has never studied anything in his entire life himself.

What are you listening to tonight?