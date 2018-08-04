C&L's Sat Nite Chiller Theater: He Walked By Night (1948)

A little film company that you've never heard of with a budget of next to nothing made excellent use of the tropes of film noir -- lighting, pacing, stark camera angles, fast pacing and available dramatic locations -- to create this fine thriller that served as the template for the Dragnet TV series.

Starring Richard Basehart and Whit Bissell. Also look for young Jack Webb with his tie tucked into his pants as was the fashion at the time.

Enjoy!