FBI Contradicts Trump's Claim That China Hacked Clinton's Servers

Will the Daily Caller have to retract their bogus, unsourced story that Hillary Clinton's servers were hacked by China, a story that Tucker Carlson amplified on his show for his audience of one last night? Here's the tweet, right on cue:

Hillary Clinton’s Emails, many of which are Classified Information, got hacked by China. Next move better be by the FBI & DOJ or, after all of their other missteps (Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Ohr, FISA, Dirty Dossier etc.), their credibility will be forever gone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018

And that prompted the FBI to issue a rare rebuke and correction, saying they had "not found any evidence the servers were compromised."

.@foxnews Justice Dept reporter Jake Gibson says FBI pushing back on Daily Caller story quoted by President Trump https://t.co/hsI44EBH6N

From FBI official: “The FBI has not found any evidence the servers were compromised.” — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) August 29, 2018

Indeed, in a world where it seems like everyone's servers were hacked, the only one who had an IT consultant savvy enough to keep hers locked down was Hillary Clinton.

NBC News writes:

The FBI official, speaking for the bureau, also pointed to a report issued in June by the Justice Department inspector general that examined the FBI’s investigation of Clinton’s use of a private email server. In the report, the IG noted that while the FBI assessed that it was "possible" that hostile actors gained access to Clinton’s private email server, the bureau "acknowledged that the FBI investigation and its forensic analysis did not find evidence that Clinton’s email server systems were compromised."

Will Tucker Carlson retract that story? I think we all know the answer to that, and it shouldn't be lost on anyone that the co-founder and editor-in-chief of The Daily Caller is....Tucker Carlson. He should retract the story on his show and his site, but we won't hold our breath here at C&L.