Rep. Goodlatte's Son Raises Money To Turn His Father's District Blue

Rep. Bob Goodlatte was retiring anyway, but the fact that his son Bobby, a computer scientist and angel investor, is publicly raising money for the Democrat running for the open seat has got to hurt:

The son of retiring Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) announced that he will be donating to the Democrat running to replace his father and hopes to "flip" Virginia’s Sixth District https://t.co/UM1e2G6Ov6

I’m deeply embarrassed that Peter Strzok’s career was ruined by my father’s political grandstanding. That committee hearing was a low point for Congress. Thank you for your service sir. You are a patriot https://t.co/3dNN3AlXCZ

Republican House Judiciary chair Bob Goodlatte’s son—who maxed out political donations to Hillary Clinton & donated to the DNC in 2016—says he gave the maximum donation allowed under FEC rules to a Democrat running for his father’s open VA-06 congressional seat in 2018 election. https://t.co/HhtTpJuXCK

This is the behavior of a good son. Having once been a staff atty for this committee, I can confirm that Chairman Goodlatte has taken it to new lows, disgracing himself, the Committee, the Congress and the USA in the process. Protecting Putin is the wrong side of history! https://t.co/i7jaxbNglB

USAToday has more:

Lewis is facing state delegate Ben Cline in the November midterms. Neither political campaign immediately returned a request for comment.

This isn't the first time Bobby Goodlatte has acknowledged that he has different political leanings than his father. Back in 2015, the topic came up during an interview about his vote pledging platform.

"I’ve been very wary about having my dad open doors for me in life," he told TechCrunch. "We’re starting from the exact opposite sides of the political spectrum.”

The younger Goodlatte did not immediately return a request for comment.

The elder Goodlatte has represented Virginia's 6th since 1993. During that time, he served as chairman of the House Agriculture Committee from 2003 to 2007. He's now the chairman of the powerful House Judiciary Committee.