Rep. Goodlatte's Son Raises Money To Turn His Father's District Blue
Rep. Bob Goodlatte was retiring anyway, but the fact that his son Bobby, a computer scientist and angel investor, is publicly raising money for the Democrat running for the open seat has got to hurt:
USAToday has more:
Lewis is facing state delegate Ben Cline in the November midterms. Neither political campaign immediately returned a request for comment.
This isn't the first time Bobby Goodlatte has acknowledged that he has different political leanings than his father. Back in 2015, the topic came up during an interview about his vote pledging platform.
"I’ve been very wary about having my dad open doors for me in life," he told TechCrunch. "We’re starting from the exact opposite sides of the political spectrum.”
The younger Goodlatte did not immediately return a request for comment.
The elder Goodlatte has represented Virginia's 6th since 1993. During that time, he served as chairman of the House Agriculture Committee from 2003 to 2007. He's now the chairman of the powerful House Judiciary Committee.
Comments