Rick Santorum Gets Shot Down While Arguing Mueller's Job Is To Prosecute Hillary Clinton

Former Republican presidential candidate and current Trump apologist Rick Santorum got shot down on Sunday after he tried to convince three women panelists on CNN that special counsel Robert Mueller should be investigating Hillary Clinton instead of Donald Trump.

During a panel discussion on Sunday morning, former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm (D) noted that Donald Trump recently compared Mueller to Sen. Joseph McCarthy (R), who was responsible for hyping the so-called "red scare" in the 1950s. Trump argued that Mueller made McCarthy "look like a baby."

Study the late Joseph McCarthy, because we are now in period with Mueller and his gang that make Joseph McCarthy look like a baby! Rigged Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2018

"Comparing him to Joseph McCarthy when Mueller is the total hero," Granholm said. "One wonders who is the real McCarthy."

Santorum disagreed: "If Bob Mueller wanted to avoid claims of McCarthyism, he should be investigating what's going on within [the Department of Justice] and the FBI, with respect to Hillary Clinton and all these other things."

"It's not his job to avoid attacks of McCarthyism by the president," CNN contributor S.E. Cupp interrupted.

"It's his job to do a thorough investigation!" Santorum exclaimed, raising his voice.

"How do you know [what he's investigating]?" Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) asked.

"There's certainly no evidence he's looking [at Clinton]," Santorum complained.

"There's no evidence because it's been looked at and passed over," Granholm stated. "How long did the special investigation into Benghazi have to go? I mean, really? You're going to bring that up again?"

From there, Santorum launched into a false rant about how Clinton funded the Steele dossier as a means to manufacture an investigation against Trump. In truth, Fusion GPS was initially commissioned by The Washington Free Beacon, a conservative publication who supported Ted Cruz in the 2016 Republican primary, to put together standard oppo research and it was then offered to the DNC and the Clinton campaign after Trump locked up the Republican nomination. Steele then notified the FBI of his findings on behalf of Fusion GPS.

Granholm reminded Santorum that the Mueller investigation likely includes possible crimes outlined by the Steele dossier.

"What's wrong with that?" she asked. "That's exactly what the department should be doing."

"If you want to have some bipartisanship support, show that you're willing not just to go after Trump," Santorum replied. "Go after things that are not just Trump!"

"What if he ends up revoking the security clearances of Mueller's team?" Granholm wondered. "Will Republicans step up to stop that from happening?"