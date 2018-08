Above, October 2016, Trump promises to repeal Obamacare and replace it with something terrific at a fraction of the cost and it's going to be so easy.

Things did not get better after the inauguration:

NEWS: Trump talks to WaPo, vows ‘insurance for everybody’ in Obamacare replacement plan https://t.co/DxtWtm1SkI — Robert Costa (@costareports) January 16, 2017

Trump was lying, of course.

And Republicans on healthcare can be summed up in four words:

HERE WE GO AGAIN.

NEW: GOP sees another shot at ObamaCare repeal after McCain’s death https://t.co/tX3HeQWUet pic.twitter.com/Pg4GMasBCI — The Hill (@thehill) August 29, 2018

Bottom line on 2019 premiums for those who get coverage through the Obamacare exchanges, via @kdrum reporting on @charles_gaba's data: https://t.co/7OkxAK2NNp pic.twitter.com/GWvPOKrx7N — Obamacare Economy (@DemDifference) August 30, 2018