Trump Now Insists It Was China Who Hacked Clinton's Emails

Report just out: “China hacked Hillary Clinton’s private Email Server.” Are they sure it wasn’t Russia (just kidding!)? What are the odds that the FBI and DOJ are right on top of this? Actually, a very big story. Much classified information! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018

He's at it again, repeating the same discredited conspiracy theories pushed this morning in a Daily Caller "story." Morning Joe's regulars raked him for it:

"Elise, I don't know how many times Donald Trump's own intel chiefs have to tell him, Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, Wray, running the FBI. You've got Gina Haspel at the CIA. Go down the list. They've all told him the same thing," Joe Scarborough said.

"Kirstjen Nielsen said our democracy is in the crosshairs because of Russian interference in our elections. Everybody in his government says it's the Russians. And he's saying, 'Maybe it's the Chinese.' "

"It's almost like he's really desperate for it not to have been the Russians who hacked the election and interfered with the election," Elise Jordan said.

"I don't know why he has such a chip in (sic) his shoulder saying it's not the Russians and would rather prefer it really be any other country on earth."

(Don't be shy, Elise. I think we all know why.)

"This is, again, a president who knows it's the Russians," Scarborough said.

"Everybody in the -- in the administration says it's the Russians. The intel agencies warn him it's the Russians. The United States military warns him that it's the Russians. The intel community warns him that it's the Russians. And again, he goes from a fat guy in Jersey to this is -- I mean, it's sad and it's pathetic But again, I wonder at what point -- at what point do people who support Donald Trump say, wait a second. Not only do I not like the guy's tweets, but I hate the fact that America's national security, America's democracy is in the crosshairs of Russia and Vladimir Putin, according to Kirstjen Nielsen, who's always been loyal to Donald Trump."

Mike Barnicle said, "The odds on that happening are zero. Because there are certainly enough opportunities for Republican members, especially in the United States senate. Forget the House. The House is gone, but Republican members of the United States senate, have the opportunity to stand up in the face of something obvious that has been pointed out by everyone as you just pointed out. This country has been under attack with Russia.

"Russia declared war on us. it's a cyber war, but they declared war on us, and what we see here again in that late-night tweet from the president of the United States, is the continuing distance that he takes in driving down the road with normalcy in the rearview mirror, well in the rearview mirror, and it just continues day after day after day.

"It's even worse, though. because the second part of the tweet is what is really interesting. DOJ and the FBI have to investigate this," Sam Stein said.

"Listen, a huge swath of the country isn't following every move this closely but they will know from sheer repetition from the president that the FBI and DOJ aren't really investigating what really happened, the fat guy in the basement or the Chinese, and what ends up happening is, you have erosion of trust facilitated by this president. Him not respecting the conclusions of the intelligence community is super bad."