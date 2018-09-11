He Went There: Joe Scarborough Compares Trump To 9/11

Did you have to do that, Joe?

In this morning's Washington Post appears an opinion piece by Joe Scarborough. Don't get me started as to why he has that gig, but it gives us a David Brooks-esque moment where the political talk show host reads the column to the author and asks him if he agrees with what he wrote. That setup is really the stupidest trope on cable news and it happens with Brooks all the time.

In this case it's also Joe's show and Joe's life partner reading it back to him. Yes, I do that on occasion on The Professional Left Podcast with my husband but not without mentioning how very "David Gregory on Meet the Press" it is.

Joe's column isn't that big a deal. The terrorists on 9/11 thought they could divide us but "the American Spirit" united us and made us stronger as a nation until George W. Bush & Co. used it as an excuse to lie us into war. Joe doesn't use the word "lie" here but he does acknowledge the false premise for the Iraq War.

Unlike the terror attack on 9/11, Donald Trump has divided the nation and made it weaker. That's the column.

Cue wingnuts on Twitter calling for Scarborough's head, wishing he was on Flight 93 (really) and generally freaking out that anyone would compare the holiest day of the patriotic year with their Orange Julius.

They didn't appear to have the same problem yesterday when a Fox News guest compared Colin Kaepernick kneeling to planes crashing into buildings in Manhattan and Washington: