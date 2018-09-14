Login
|
Register
Username:
*
Password:
*
Forgot password?
Remember my login on this computer
Crooks and Liars
Home
CLTV
Politics
Media Bites
Entertainment
Activism
Sports
Tech
Green
Business
Yesteryear
Misc
Search this site:
Search
Open Thread - Rated 'Pants On Fire'
By
Frances Langum
9/14/18 8:30pm
Open thread below...
Comments
We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our
Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016)
for information on our posting policy.
Politics
NEW: Michael Cohen May Be Cooperating With Mueller Too!
CLTV
Manafort Lawyer's Statement: 'He Wanted To Make Sure His Family Is Safe'
Misc
Paul Manafort Cuts Deal, Agrees To Cooperate With Robert Mueller
Politics
Paul Manafort Reaches Tentative Plea Deal With Mueller In D.C. Case, Report Says
Politics
Kamala Harris Knew Exactly Who Kavanaugh Talked To At Kasowitz Law Firm When She Grilled Him
View more »
Latest
A modest proposal for MAGA types offended by Colin Kaepernick.
Politics
Open Thread - Rated 'Pants On Fire'
Chromed plated alcoves and streamlined vistas covered in porcelain.
Entertainment
C&L's Late Nite Music Club With ADULT.
Not that we'd expect anything more, but when a victim is Black, of course the first thing white America does is look for evidence they are a criminal.
Politics
Local Fox News Station Slanders Botham Jean, Because Clickbait Matters More Than Integrity
Latest reports on the heels of Paul Manafort's guilty plea in D.C. point to Michael Cohen working with the Special Counsel as well.
Politics
NEW: Michael Cohen May Be Cooperating With Mueller Too!
Hey Morning Joe! Eddie Glaude Jr., son of Mississippi, is sitting right there!
Media Bites
Why Wasn't Eddie Glaude Jr. Allowed To Interview Haley Barbour On Morning Joe?
View All »
News from idealmedia.com
Latest from CLTV
Nicolle Wallace speaks to Vanity Fair reporter Emily Jane Fox about reports Michael Cohen is assisting the Mueller team.
CLTV
Report: Michael Cohen Cooperating With Robert Mueller
Haley Barbour talks about GOP "purism" but Morning Joe doesn't let Eddie Glaude Jr. talk to him. Why is that?
CLTV
Morning Joe Won't Cross The Racial Streams With Haley Barbour
Racism is allowing media to report that a police shooting VICTIM had marijuana in their own apartment.
CLTV
White Cop Shoots Black Man In His Own Apartment; Cops Search Victim
In an ominous and oblique statement, Paul Manafort's lawyer Kevin Downing told reporters "he wanted to make sure his family is able to remain safe and live a good life," before reminding them that this conduct happened long ago.
CLTV
Manafort Lawyer's Statement: 'He Wanted To Make Sure His Family Is Safe'
Paul Manafort has agreed to a plea deal which includes an agreement to cooperate with the Special Counsel on matters related to his dealings with Russia, but also the Trump campaign.
CLTV
MSNBC: Manafort Agrees To Cooperate With Robert Mueller, 'And That Is A Big Deal'
Visit CLTV »
Search this site:
Search
Home
CLTV
Politics
Media Bites
Entertainment
Activism
Sports
Tech
Green
Business
Yesteryear
Misc
Comments