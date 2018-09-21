Republican Voters Know: The GOP Tax Cut Only Benefits Their Boss

We’re Not As Think As They Dumb We Are

As Chimpy McStagger once famously said: “There’s an old saying in Tennessee — I know it’s in Texas, probably in Tennessee — that says, fool me once, shame on — shame on you. Fool me — you can’t get fooled again.”

How true, how true!

We mention Chimpy only because maybe Possum Hollar realized that the GOP has been peeing on their shoes (like the proverbial Russian Hooker–ALLEGEDLY!) and telling the mouth-breathers that it is rain. Ha-ha, as if Possum Hollar knows how to tie shoelaces.

Bloomberg:

A survey commissioned by the Republican National Committee has led the party to a glum conclusion regarding President Donald Trump’s signature legislative achievement: Voters overwhelmingly believe his tax overhaul helps the wealthy instead of average Americans. By a 2-to-1 margin — 61 percent to 30 percent — respondents said the law benefits “large corporations and rich Americans” over “middle class families,” according to the survey, which was completed on Sept. 2 by the GOP firm Public Opinion Strategies and obtained by Bloomberg News.

Now, if you go to the Bloomberg article about the failure of the Billions for Billionaires Bill to sway Ma & Pa Kettle (and I really hope you do), you will see that the FAKE NEWS!!1! got their filthy paws on the actual survey itself, and one of the slides is literally titled, But, we’ve lost the messaging battle on the issue.

But wait! Ginzu Knives!

The RNC study says Americans worry the tax law will lead to cuts in Social Security and Medicare, concluding that “most voters believe that the GOP wants to cut back on these programs in order to provide tax breaks for corporations and the wealthy.” It attributes that finding to “a fairly disciplined Democrat attack against the recent tax cuts.”

Gee, how did the rubes figger out the Master Plan from the Master Race?

“Republicans in Congress are openly admitting they plan to use their tax reform bill to justify slashing funding for essential social programs like Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and food stamps…

↓ Story continues below ↓ “Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) laid out the plan in an interview Wednesday on Ross Kaminsky’s radio show. “We’re going to have to get back next year at entitlement reform, which is how you tackle the debt and the deficit,” Ryan said, adding that health care entitlements like Medicare and Medicaid are “the big drivers of our debt.”

So, what does Wingnuttia have planned for the rest of the Congressional session?

“[Republicans are] planning on holding a floor vote in the House next week for a second phase of tax changes that would make the individual changes permanent. Since it has a slim chance of passing the Senate, the effort is seen as a political messaging tool to remind voters of the cuts and force Democrats to take an uncomfortable vote against tax relief for middle-class Americans.”

When all you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail, as Sen. Chuck Grassley famously said.

Crossposted from Mock Paper Scissors