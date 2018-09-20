Ron DeSantis Donor Calls Obama A 'F---- MUSLIM N----' On Twitter

This is reportedly the FIFTH racist incident to strike the campaign of Rep. Ron DeSantis, who started his gubernatorial run by intimating his African American opponent would "monkey up" the state of Florida's economy if elected.

Politico reports that a Republican donor, who gave DeSantis over $22,000 dollars and got him to speak at Trump's Mar-A-Lago, took to Twitter and called President Obama a “F---- MUSLIM N----”

It's hard to get more racist than that.

As usual with all racists that are caught being racist, Steven M. Alembik told Politico that he's not a racist and was just mad when he went full-bore KKK on the former president.

Initially, Alembik said he didn’t believe he wrote that but then, after reviewing the tweet, said that “when I write anything inflammatory, it’s because I’m seriously pissed off. I’m an emotional human being. Do I have a filter on what I say? In public, yes. Would I use that word in public? No. This is Twitter.”

He doesn't think Twitter is public?

After initially claiming he's not a racist, he went on a weird (but all too common among racists) rant about the double standard associated with the N-word:

“So somebody like Chris Rock can get up onstage and use the word and there’s no problem? But some white guy says it and he’s a racist? Really?” the 67-year-old Alembik said, noting that what’s considered racially charged language now wasn’t racist when he was a kid. “I grew up in New York in the ‘50s. We were the k----. They were the n------. They were the goyim. And those were the s----.”

Yep, he's a racist through and through.

And he's actually using the 1950's to defend his racism. Doesn't he now that in the 50's blacks were still being abused on a national level by Jim Crow laws?

The Rosa Parks flashpoint happened in 1955, but real action politically to change the country didn't take shape until the 1960's.

While the DeSantis campaign distanced themselves from this nut-job's racism, DeSantis was one of 50 moderators of a white supremacist Facebook group known as the Tea Party.

Is anyone surprised Alembik is a major supporter of DeSantis?

UPDATE: Not just DeSantis: