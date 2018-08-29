And So Soon! Florida's GOP Candidate Says 'Monkey' In Remark About African American Opponent
Just a reminder that's it's only DAY ONE of the general election campaign for Florida's governor.
And Trump fanboi Ron DeSantis celebrates his Republican primary win by saying this about his African American opponent, Democrat Andrew Gillum:
“Florida elections are always competitive, and this is a guy who, although he is much too liberal for Florida, he has huge problems with how he’s governed Tallahassee, he is an articulate spokesman for those far left views.
The last thing we need to do is to monkey this up by trying to embrace a socialist agenda."
The Chair for Florida Democrats was not amused.
Trump also tweeted about Gillum and socialism and received a lovely clapback from the next Governor of Florida (please make it so!)
