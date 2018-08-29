And So Soon! Florida's GOP Candidate Says 'Monkey' In Remark About African American Opponent

Just a reminder that's it's only DAY ONE of the general election campaign for Florida's governor.

And Trump fanboi Ron DeSantis celebrates his Republican primary win by saying this about his African American opponent, Democrat Andrew Gillum:

“Florida elections are always competitive, and this is a guy who, although he is much too liberal for Florida, he has huge problems with how he’s governed Tallahassee, he is an articulate spokesman for those far left views. The last thing we need to do is to monkey this up by trying to embrace a socialist agenda."

He called him “articulate” then said don’t “monkey” this up. They’ve only been running against each other for about 12 hrs in Florida. — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) August 29, 2018

The Chair for Florida Democrats was not amused.

It's disgusting that Ron DeSantis is launching his general election campaign with racist dog whistles. #FlaPol https://t.co/T9qRVYtbv3 — Terrie Rizzo (@TerrieRizzo) August 29, 2018

Trump also tweeted about Gillum and socialism and received a lovely clapback from the next Governor of Florida (please make it so!)