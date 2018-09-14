Why Wasn't Eddie Glaude Jr. Allowed To Interview Haley Barbour On Morning Joe?

Watch this video and tell me I'm not making this up.

I pasted these two clips together but kept the transition from Haley Barbour to Eddie Glaude Jr., where you'll notice the Morning Joe producers wait for Barbour's feed to clear before asking Glaude about the interview that just took place.

Barbour's interview was full of good ol' boy reminiscences and compliments that both Mika and Joe are wearing Ol' Miss spiritwear.

Then Barbour gets to the question of Southern Politics and says this:

HALEY BARBOUR: The Democratic Party moved far to the left. The Republican party hasn't moved so much on policy but has become much more purist if you will and you're seeing that developing in the South. Doug Jones ran against the only person in Alabama he could have beat. And did in a very, very close race when a Republican candidate was somebody that had some very serious accusations against him that many people believe were accurate and weren't going to vote for him. They didn't vote for Doug Jones, they voted against Roy Moore. I saw you had Mike Espi on. Our families have been friends for generations. His grandfather was a customer of the bank my grandfather started. But I think Mississippi will continue to have two Republican senators. We've had two Republicans as far as after 30 consecutive years, and I think we'll continue to do that. Over if Georgia and Florida, you got two very close governors races, where the Democrats have nominated African-American candidates who are getting a lot a lot of outside support. The Democratic candidate in Georgia has had announced or actually given more than 35 million dollars from very liberal donors around the country. I just saw where Gillum, the candidate in Florida also is getting huge amounts of donations from liberal groups. Those are going to be competitive races, and it's consistent with the Democratic party's move to the left nationally.

The producers move Barbour off the stage with a "great to have you on" from Joe. The very next comment is from Eddie Glaude Jr., who, duh, has been sitting there the whole time.

Joe does some clean up on Barbour's reputation first:

JOE SCARBOROUGH: He was no fan of Donald Trump. No fan of this hard line republican populism that's taken over. EDDIE GLAUDE JR.: What's that mean, to describe that [Republican political] thrust as "purist." What its context? What does [Republican Senate candidate] Chris McDaniel represent? SCARBOROUGH: He's coming! GLAUDE: I can't wait to ask. I can't wait to have somebody ask. What does he represent in terms of the Republican Party? Then I want to talk to -- it's one thing to say their families go back generations. That's complicated. SCARBOROUGH (laughing): It's "complicated." GLAUDE: I would love to hear what Governor Barbour has to say about the deep racial division in the country. That and not just simply racial division. It's the way in which Donald Trump to echo my friend John Meacham here appeals to our worst angels, the effect that it's having. In the South, it's a crucial space. Mississippi for me is the metaphor for America, it's beauty, it's contradictions, it's ugliness, it's dark side. It's possibility. This state represents everything that's so complicated. SCARBOROUGH: William Faulkner having a complicated relationship with the south and Mississippi as well.

Yeah let's end on a William Faulkner note rather than a "The Republican Party is running overt racists" note because that's something we absolutely do not want to talk about on Morning Joe.

Morning Joe later in the show had overt racist GOP Senate Candidate Chris McDaniel on.

And not for nothing Eddie Glaude then got to find out what Senate Candidate Chris McDaniel "stands for":