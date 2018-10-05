Chuck Grassley's Evidence For Soros 'Funding' Protesters Is 'Manny Peeples'!
Did you know that Donald Trump and Chuck Grassley share a trusted mutual friend?
It's true. They are both very tight with the famous Manny Peeple!
And based on Manny's sage advice, Chuck Grassley has built his life on these two rules.
Rule 1: If Chuck Grassley hears that Manny Peeple believes a thing, then dammit, Chuck will tend to believe that thing is true too!
Rule 2: Except, of course, when "Manny Peeple" are sexual abuse survivors, because you know what a bunch of flighty, extreme, Liberal, Clinton-stooging, Soros-dark-money-funded crisis actors those people are.
