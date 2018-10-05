Chuck Grassley's Evidence For Soros 'Funding' Protesters Is 'Manny Peeples'!

Did you know that Donald Trump and Chuck Grassley share a trusted mutual friend?

It's true. They are both very tight with the famous Manny Peeple!

And based on Manny's sage advice, Chuck Grassley has built his life on these two rules.

Rule 1: If Chuck Grassley hears that Manny Peeple believes a thing, then dammit, Chuck will tend to believe that thing is true too!

Maria Bartiromo asked Chuck Grassley this morning if he thinks George Soros is paying the elevator protesters. "I have heard so many people believe that. I tend to believe it," Grassley said. Trump tweeted the accusation about 80 minutes later pic.twitter.com/az8QtMZwma — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) October 5, 2018

Rule 2: Except, of course, when "Manny Peeple" are sexual abuse survivors, because you know what a bunch of flighty, extreme, Liberal, Clinton-stooging, Soros-dark-money-funded crisis actors those people are.

crossposted from Driftglass