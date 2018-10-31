C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Dream Syndicate

Not an October 31st can pass without me playing "Halloween" by the Dream Syndicate.

Tonight, we're gonna watch a live version of it from '84. Someone claimed that this is the original line-up. It's not though as Kendra Smith left the band in 1983.

Karl's still there getting all kinds of guitar snarl though. He too would leave the band sometime in 1984.

What are you listening to tonight?