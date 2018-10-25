C&L's Late Nite Music Club Remembers Tony Joe White

Tony Joe White was born July 23, 1943, in Louisiana. He was the youngest of seven children and grew up on a cotton farm.

Called the King of Swamp Rock, 1969's "Polk Salad Annie" was Tony's only top 10 song on the Billboard pop singles charts but his funky and laid-back sound and the songs he wrote made a lasting impression on many.

Artists who recorded songs written by him include Elvis Presley, Brook Benton, Ray Charles, Tina Turner and many more.

Tony Joe White died suddenly at his home in Leiper's Fork, TN yesterday. He was 75 years old.

RIP The Swamp Fox