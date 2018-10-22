Comedy Central 'Covers' Trump Vanishing As Impeachment Looms

Tonight at 11 pm Eastern, Comedy Central hosts a "mockumentary" entitled "The Fall of Donald Trump." It takes place in the near future (literally starting with tomorrow, October 23) and covers the disappearance of the so-called president as he faces a Democratic congress and IRS investigation.

We'll be watching for no other reason than to celebrate Kathy Griffin as Kellyanne Conway, though of course Anthony Atamanuik as Donald and the rest of the "President Show" cast are fabulous too. Please note how tanned and rested Mike Pence (Peter Grosz) looks now that "Trump" is out of the picture.

The show appears to have a more serious point, that Trump won't be held in check without all of us voting to make that happen.