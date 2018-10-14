Idaho Fish & Game Commissioner Hunts ‘Family Of Baboons’ In Africa, Faces Calls To Resign

Blake Fischer shared photos of his recent African hunting safari, expecting people would enjoy his pictures. He was wrong.

Idaho Fish and Game Commissioner Blake Fischer shared photos of his guided hunting trip in Africa with friends and colleagues when he returned last month, expecting they’d appreciate his success.

Instead, several former Fish and Game commissioners are pushing for his resignation — with a photo of a “family of baboons” that Fischer shot with a recurve bow prompting most of the outrage.

Fred Trevey, who was a Fish and Game commissioner from 2007 to 2015, wrote Fischer an email asking him to resign “to shield the commission as an institution and hunting as a legitimate tool of wildlife management from the harm that is sure to come.”

“I’m sure what you did was legal, however, legal does not make it right,” Trevey wrote in the email obtained by the Idaho Statesman through a public records request filed with the governor’s office. “... Sportsmanlike behavior is the center pin to maintaining hunting as a socially acceptable activity.”

...

“I didn’t do anything illegal. I didn’t do anything unethical. I didn’t do anything immoral,” Fischer said. “... I look at the way Idaho’s Fish and Game statute says we’re supposed to manage all animals for Idaho, and any surplus of animals we have we manage through hunting, fishing and trapping. Africa does the same thing.”