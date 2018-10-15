Andrew Napolitano Scolds Trump On Fox News For Turning On Secretary Mattis

During an interview with 60 Minutes, when asked if Secretary James Mattis was going to leave, Trump tried to smear him by saying "he's kind of Democrat" as if he couldn't be trusted because of that.

"Judge" Andrew Napolitano took big issue with it.

Trump said, "I have a very good relationship with him. It could be that he is. I think he's sort of a Democrat, if you want to know the truth."

Judge Napolitano was the #OneLuckyGuy on Fox News' Outnumbered program today and when the topic of Trump trusting the people he has working in his administration, Napolitano immediately honed in Trump's disparaging comments about his Secretary of Defense.

Napolitano said, "I gotta tell you I was very disappointed to hear his comments about Secretary Mattis."

"I'm a big fan of Secretary Mattis," he continued. "I think he is beloved by the military and a moderating force in the civilian command of the military and to suggest that, well, he is a Democrat and, therefore he shouldn't be in my cabinet is distressing to me. He's a great human being, regardless of his politics."

Trump only thinks about himself and how his image is projected through the media. And he will smear, demean and be disloyal to those he demands loyalty from in a heartbeat.