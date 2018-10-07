Mitch McConnell Lashes Out At Peaceful Women Who Used 'Mob-like Tactics' To Oppose Kavanaugh

By David

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Sunday accused women who protested then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of using "mob-like tactics."

On CBS' Face the Nation, host John Dickerson called out McConnell for comparing women protesters to the "mob" in a remark last week.

"Who is the mob?" Dickerson asked.

"Well, the people that were attacking out members at their homes," McConnell suggested. "It was really quite a display of aggressiveness, far beyond what I would consider peaceful protesting. They were trying to intimidate members of the Senate, not only in our home state, but also up here -- actually in the Capitol. And in our homes here in Washington."

McConnell went on to praise Senate Republicans "for not knuckling under to those kind of mob-like tactics."


