DNC Trolls GOP With Free Tacos Outside Republican Office

Free tacos was a dream we once had...
By Susie MadrakJune 4, 2025

JD Vance is vewy, vewy upset over the taco truck Dems deployed to mock the TACO King with free food outside the GOP headquarters on Capitol Hill. Via The Hill:

“We have the lamest opposition in American history,” Vance wrote on the social media platform X in response to a post about the Democratic National Committee (DNC)’s taco truck that features a depiction of Trump in a giant chicken costume with the words “Trump Always Chickens Out.”

The Trump administration has been hit with the “TACO” moniker on Wall Street over the president’s penchant to renege on policies after they prove to be unpopular.

Democrats have embraced the phrase to more broadly blast the president over his policies.

“Trump always chickens out — we’re just bringing the tacos to match,” DNC chair Ken Martin said in a statement on the food truck’s message. “Instead of realizing his tariff chaos is wrecking the economy, Trump continues to drag America towards more economic pain, and the rest of the world sees Trump for exactly what he is: a chicken.”

