Trump Administration Will Refuse To Enforce Emergency Abortion Care

He is on so many leashes from so many different special interest groups!
By Susie MadrakJune 4, 2025

The Trump administration announced yesterday that it would revoke guidance to the nation’s hospitals that directed them to provide emergency abortions for women when necessary to stabilize their medical condition. But of course that sounded too much like compassion. Via the Associated Press:

That guidance was issued to hospitals in 2022, weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court upended national abortion rights in the U.S. It was an effort by the Biden administration to preserve abortion access for extreme cases in which women were experiencing medical emergencies and needed an abortion to prevent organ loss or severe hemorrhaging, among other serious complications.

The Biden administration had argued that hospitals — including ones in states with near-total bans — needed to provide emergency abortions under the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act. That law requires emergency rooms that receive Medicare dollars to provide an exam and stabilizing treatment for all patients. Nearly all emergency rooms in the U.S. rely on Medicare funds.

The Trump administration announced on Tuesday that it would no longer enforce that policy.

