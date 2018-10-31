Nazi Christmas Ornaments Sold At Kentucky Gun Show

They were being sold the same day 11 people were shot to death in a Jewish synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Source: LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE)



A KKK robe and Christmas ornaments with swastikas on them were for sale during a gun show at the Kentucky Expo Center over the last weekend of October.

The leader of the Fair Board said he’s outraged and has called an emergency meeting in response.

National Gun Day at the Kentucky Expo Center brought vendors from all over the country, including Walter Kanzler Guns and Militaria from Florida.

The collector was selling World War II Christmas ornaments adorned with swastikas.

The same day in Pittsburgh, 11 people were gunned down at a Jewish synagogue. Days earlier, what city leaders are calling a hate crime happened at a Louisville area Kroger. Two black shoppers were shot and killed, and police are investigating reports the suspect was motivated by race.

A reporter from the Courier-Journal brought photos of the Nazi memorabilia sold at the gun show to the Kentucky State Fair Board for comment.