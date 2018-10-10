Internet Mocks Rand And Kelley Paul For Irrational Fear Of Liberals With Guns

Republicans are quick to call Democrats "snowflakes" but they are the party that clings to their guns like their lives literally depend on them while we fight back with words, facts and determination.

Rand Paul's wife is the latest paranoid Republican to whine about how terrified she is of liberals, going so far as stating that she sleeps with a loaded gun on her night table. During an interview with the notoriously unbiased and open minded "news outlet" Breitbart, Kelley Paul said:

“We’ve updated all of our security systems at home. I sleep with a loaded gun by my bed. I’m home alone a lot, obviously when Rand is [in Washington, DC], and so I’ve got deadbolts all around my house so that if someone’s in my house when I go to bed I’m deadbolted in three different levels."

Um, girl, do you need to talk to someone? You do not sound all that...stable.

She went on:

“It’s bizarre. I’ve never been like this in my whole life. … We used to never even lock our doors, and now that has all changed. Even going out to dinner in D.C., last night, you worry. You hope that people aren’t going to come up and just start screaming at you.”

Oh, so people shaming Trump administration officials who lock kids up in cages is making you feel scared in...Kentucky? She tried to somehow connect this to the random neighbor scuffle her husband went through.

“Words do matter, and there are so many, quite frankly, unhinged [and] unstable people out there, and when they hear someone on their side telling them, ‘Get up in their face,’ they take that literally, and they think that gives them a license to be very aggressive, be harassing, throw people out of restaurants, and I don’t think anybody wants to live in a country like that.”

And don't forget Rand Paul's interview from this past Tuesday, where he claimed that political rhetoric would lead to violence. He actually said: "I really worry that someone is going to be killed and that those who are ratcheting up the conversation ... they have to realize that they bear some responsibility if this elevates to violence."

Hey guys, you know which side is really aggressive? The Republicans who backed the Nazi that murdered Heather Heyer. That side. Which side again? Not Democrats. Not Soros backed Liberals. No, it is the Republican/Nazi party.

Twitter responded:

To the point:

Nailed it:

Remember folks, the only thing the Republicans have is to stoke fear in their base. If they can convince the stupidest people that we are out to get them, that we are a "mob" then they will continue to support their Dear Leader. Don't buy into it.