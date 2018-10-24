Philippe Reines: Bombs Sent To People Trump Attacks On Twitter

So far, 6 mail bombs have been sent to frequent Donald Trump twitter and rally targets: Bill and Hillary Clinton, Barack and Michelle Obama, George Soros, Eric Holder (but returned to Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the return address), Andrew Cuomo and CNN (addressed to Bill Brennan). Do you know what these all have in common? They are targets of Donald Trump and his FOX News minions, both at rallies, on twitter and in media appearances. And there is no sign that the bombs won't stop.

Long time Clinton staffer and close friend, Phillipe Reines, joined Andrea Mitchell to discuss the latest (rough transcript):

MITCHELL: I want to bring in a long-time Clinton adviser, staff aide, and have you spoken to the Clintons? REINES: I spoke to the traveling team earlier today, and obviously, the first thing they thought of is the gratitude that they have to the Secret Service, and watching the coverage so far, and echoing what many have said including you and the former Commissioner Bill Bratton, and these are very lucky people in that the former first families have Secret Service protection with such robust protocols, but if you are looking at who they have targeted so far, it is almost like they are following Donald Trump's twitter feed, and starting with Debbie Wassermann Schultz, not everyone has that kind of security and you have to be really concerned that while so far nothing has hurt anybody so far, but when you are looking at the White House, until Donald Trump tweeted so far, he has been mum. and the other part of Sarah Sanders' statement is that they will be held accountable, and you have to ask how much Donald Trump is in the climate where this happened. MITCHELL: I know that many people are suggesting that the anger on certainly the anger coming at rallies, but the anger on all sides, the protests and the misstatements, and the conspiracy theories have been rampant in the campaign, and it is a concern that many people have had.

NO ANDREA, bombs are not coming from BOTH SIDES. Yes, we are angry. But we show our anger at protests with pink knit pussy hats, witty signs and voting. We do not send BOMBS in the mail. Geez, the both siderism is despicable over at MSNBC lately.