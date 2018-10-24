'They're All Lying Through Their Teeth!' On Pre-Existing Condition Ads: Morning Joe

Morning Joe featured a montage of Republican campaign ads in which they all claimed to protect pre-existing conditions coverage.

"Willie, oh, my God, they're all lying," a guffawing Scarborough exclaimed.

"Let's start with Rick Scott in Florida. He sits there, 'I will make sure that insurance companies have to pay for preexisting conditions.' Willie, did you know that he's in charge at the head of a lawsuit to do what? He's suing to make sure that insurance companies do not have to cover preexisting conditions. All those other Republicans, you know what they did as well? They also are either suing to make sure that insurance companies don't have to support pre-existing conditions, or they voted in Congress to make sure that insurance companies don't have to pay for preexisting conditions. They're all lying through their teeth!"

Scarborough called it 'the death of shame."

"Everyone you just saw there is telling a lie to the voters who they want to vote for them in their respective states," Willie Geist said.

"There are 18 states involved in a multi-state lawsuit to repeal Obamacare. You might remember that Obamacare protects people with preexisting conditions and bans insurance companies from denying them coverage or charging them more for coverage. Rick Scott is the governor of the state of Florida.

"When pressed on this, he says it's actually just the attorney general Pam Bondi who is performing this lawsuit, as if he has no say in the matter whatsoever!" Geist said.

"I would also add in 2010, he ran the governor's campaign on repealing Obamacare. So he means it when he says he wants to repeal Obamacare."

