Trump Goes Golfing For 210th Day As Hurricane Michael Death Toll Continues To Rise

Donald Trump on Sunday spent his 210th golfing as president at the same time as victims of Hurricane Michael were struggling to pick of the pieces of their lives.

According to a pool report, Trump arrived at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia just before 10:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.

MSNBC's Kyle Griffin pointed out that Trump was spending his 210th day at a golf club since becoming president.

Daily Beast reporter Sam Stein wondered how Trump could justify golfing while victims of Hurrican Michael were still suffering or being found dead.

Per the tracking site, TrumpGolfCount, American taxpayers have paid $79 million for Trump's golf outings.

At least 18 people, from Florida to Virginia, have been found dead as a result of the hurricane. The death toll is expected to rise.


