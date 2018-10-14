Trump Goes Golfing For 210th Day As Hurricane Michael Death Toll Continues To Rise

Donald Trump on Sunday spent his 210th golfing as president at the same time as victims of Hurricane Michael were struggling to pick of the pieces of their lives.

According to a pool report, Trump arrived at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia just before 10:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.

MSNBC's Kyle Griffin pointed out that Trump was spending his 210th day at a golf club since becoming president.

Trump has arrived at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, VA, according to the pool report.



This is Trump's 210th day at a Trump property as president and his 159th day at a Trump golf club as president. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 14, 2018

Daily Beast reporter Sam Stein wondered how Trump could justify golfing while victims of Hurrican Michael were still suffering or being found dead.

Trump is golfing today, per pool report.



Really am a bit surprised by this. He's petrified of getting tarred as uncaring about a Hurricane. And yet has spent the past few days at campaign rallies, with Kanye, and now this. — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 14, 2018

Per the tracking site, TrumpGolfCount, American taxpayers have paid $79 million for Trump's golf outings.

At least 18 people, from Florida to Virginia, have been found dead as a result of the hurricane. The death toll is expected to rise.