UN Report On Climate Change: We've Got Eleven Years To FIX This

[The news that another hurricane is headed to US shores is included in this CNN clip because irony is dead and Mother Nature knows it. -eds]

NHC is now forecast a major hurricane into the Gulf Coast -- Florida panhandle. Michael at 105-knots would be disastrous well inland -- including Tallahassee.



Based upon satellite appearance of eye -- Michael is blowing up -- or rapidly intensifying. pic.twitter.com/jzj3gpZHCj — Ryan Maue | weathermodels.com (@RyanMaue) October 8, 2018

Look Out, Florida Man! (And the Rest of the World)

WaPo: “The world has just over a decade to get climate change under control, U.N. scientists say”

“The world stands on the brink of failure when it comes to holding global warming to moderate levels, and nations will need to take ‘unprecedented’ actions to cut their carbon emissions over the next decade, according to a landmark report by the top scientific body studying climate change. … To avoid racing past warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) over preindustrial levels would require a ‘rapid and far-reaching’ transformation of human civilization at a magnitude that has never happened before, the group found.”

We’re so eff’ed in the dark. The windy dark.

crossposted from Mock Paper Scissors