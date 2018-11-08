After The Deluge: Four More Democrats Declare Victory In House Races

Remember how depressed we were after Karen Handel won the special election last year in Georgia? Now she's being replaced by Democrat Lucy McBath. But McBath is not just any Democrat:

(Lucy) McBath’s race also may have reflected Americans’ evolving views on gun control. She campaigned on a bold gun control platform in a state with gun-friendly laws in the heart of the Deep South, which has some of the nation’s highest rates of gun ownership. McBath, 58, was thrust into the national spotlight in 2012, when her black 17-year-old son, Jordan Davis, was shot dead at a Florida gas station by a white man complaining about loud music. The killer claimed he was justified under Florida’s Stand Your Ground law, but a jury convicted him of first-degree murder.

This one's especially sweet. Democrat Andy Kim declared victory in NJ-03 last night in a razor-thin squeaker against Republican Tom MacArthur:

Andy Kim says he’s won election the the US House in NJ3, beating Rep. Tom MacArthur. pic.twitter.com/m7RSuf0N0D — Amy S. Rosenberg (@amysrosenberg) November 8, 2018

Remember Tom MacArthur? He's the multimillionaire former insurance broker who negotiated the House legislation to repeal the ACA. You may also remember this famous clip from MacArthur's town hall on the topic:

So Andy Kim's win is especially close to my heart, not the least because it's a very conservative district. (Note: There is now only ONE Republican Congress member left in New Jersey.)

And finally, another victory that emerged the next day:

Congratulations U.S. Representative-Elect Xochitl Torres Small @XochforCongress! You answered the call to service and your constituents agreed with your vision for health care, education, immigration, & economic growth. I look forward to serving with you #ForThePeople. –NP #NM02 pic.twitter.com/r6jCfquLNh — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) November 8, 2018

Small is the granddaughter of immigrant farm workers, only the second Dem (and first woman ever) elected from that district in 40 years.

Keep the faith. Hang on, help is coming.

UPDATE: Here's another one!